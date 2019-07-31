LINCOLN - Business and educational leaders with Blueprint Nebraska have unveiled their new report to continue “growing the good life”.
During a public livestream Tuesday Governor Pete Ricketts, and other industry leaders introduced the report which touts lofty goals and initiatives.
The groups’ aspirations include creating 25,000 jobs, making Nebraska a top three state to live, and adding $15,000 to the annual income of every Nebraskan by 2030.
President and CEO of 21st Century Holdings Owen Palm said they have four growth themes with one of being to build a more efficient and effective government.
"With government efficiency, we have proposed three high priority initiatives that fully support the governors priority on controlling government spending. First we proposed to realign our current tax structure top to bottom. Second, we want to re-imagine the delivery of how government services are deployed across the state. Third, we want to optimize our economic development incentive strategies."
According to the report Blueprint Nebraska will sequence the rollout of their initiatives in three waves beginning in quarter four of 2019, and launch approximately five initiatives per quarter.
To view the report in full visit Blueprint-Nebraska.Org.