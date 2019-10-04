Life Chain

Dennis Meyer/Daily News *

 DENNIS MEYER Kathy Harris

NORFOLK - Residents from Norfolk and around Northeast Nebraska will be standing for the rights of the unborn Sunday.

The Norfolk Area Right to Life is sponsoring the annual Life Chain; participants will be standing at the intersection of 13th Street & Norfolk Ave.

Signs will be given out and participants will make a human life chain that will start at the intersection and stretch out in all four directions.

This event is set for Sunday from 2 to 3 and designed as a peaceful and prayerful way to show pro-life support.

