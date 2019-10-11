NORFOLK - The Liberty Centre will be hosting its 7th annual Color Run this weekend.
The Liberty Centre is committed to helping people with chronic mental illness recover by offering the opportunities and support they deserve.
Michael Beltz with the Liberty Centre says the event is raising funds for their Medication Management Support Program.
"We have a few staff people and what they is work day in and day out with helping some of the people that receive our services to actually manage all their medications. With mental health and medications it can become real confusing real fast. As with almost any other medication whether it's with mental or physical health, if you take one med it might start raising your blood pressure so you have to take another medication and then there might be another medication involved."
Beltz says you can either take part in the 5K or 10K and they’ll have a kid’s obstacle course as well.
It’s set for Saturday morning at 9 with registration at 8.