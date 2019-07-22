LINCOLN - Generation Z, described as those being born in 1996 and after, are taking the focal point away from millennials as the new and emerging generation.
Jeff Fromm of FutureCast has spent time researching the new generation and their values, and how they will impact industries, including food and agriculture.
"Gen Z's are a little bit younger than millennials and there's an assumption that Gen Z is millennials to the second power, but that's a very erroneous and dangerous assumption. In many ways their values mirror people who are 55 years old or older around hard work and planning for their future. They are very much digital, social-mobile to the core."
Fromm says Generation Z demands nutritional and fast food at a reasonable price point. People are going to have to make sure they’re in tune and instep with that grab and go mentality.
He says the agriculture and food sector will have to do their homework to understand and adapt to what this generation wants.