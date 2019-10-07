Endangered Species Act
Courtesy of: slideshare.net

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Congressional Western Caucus last week introduced 19 bills that would update and modernize the Endangered Species Act.

Ryan Yates, American Farm Bureau Federation Congressional Relations Director, says the ESA needs updating.

Yates says there are a number of changes that are rightfully deserved as the last time the Endangered Species Act was updated was 1988.

He says farmers and ranchers need changes that make the ESA easier to implement.

“We were thrilled that this group of lawmakers have come together to identify a number of real solutions to focus and prioritize on simple changes that can make the Endangered Species Act work better for not only species, but ultimately for state and local governments, landowners, farmers, ranchers, that are looking for ways to make the Endangered Species Act work well for them.”

Yates says ultimately, the updates will make the ESA more effective and easier to manage.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska faces big bill as pest kills thousands of ash trees

Nebraska faces big bill as pest kills thousands of ash trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraskans will need to spend nearly $1 billion over the next few decades to remove ash trees killed by an invasive pest, but local governments probably won't be able to afford the cost and it's not clear how much help they'll get from the state.