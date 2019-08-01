MADISON - Numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who fled from the Madison County Courthouse.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for Pacey Nicklen.
Nicklen is an African American man, six foot tall, and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He’s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Residents of Madison need to secure their residence and vehicles.
There is no risk at this time.
