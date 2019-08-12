LINCOLN - With school starting up soon, you’re invited to partake in the second annual NEST 529 Back-To-School Photo Drawing.
Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced the drawing Monday.
Murante tells News Talk WJAG, parents can submit back-to-school photos of their children eight years old or younger and ten winners will each receive a $2,000 NEST 529 contribution.
He says it’s easy and worth it to enter the contest.
"It will go a long way and with the growth that comes off that $2,000 it will really accumulate quickly. I can't encourage folks enough to participate in this and to visit us at NEST529.Com to learn more about it."
Murante says if your kids don’t have a NEST 529 college savings plan yet, they’re encouraged to get one as it provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable.
You can submit a photo now through September 30th.