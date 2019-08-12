NEST 529 College Savings Plan

LINCOLN - With school starting up soon, you’re invited to partake in the second annual NEST 529 Back-To-School Photo Drawing.

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced the drawing Monday.

Murante tells News Talk WJAG, parents can submit back-to-school photos of their children eight years old or younger and ten winners will each receive a $2,000 NEST 529 contribution.

He says it’s easy and worth it to enter the contest.

"It will go a long way and with the growth that comes off that $2,000 it will really accumulate quickly. I can't encourage folks enough to participate in this and to visit us at NEST529.Com to learn more about it."

Murante says if your kids don’t have a NEST 529 college savings plan yet, they’re encouraged to get one as it provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable.

You can submit a photo now through September 30th.

