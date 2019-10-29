Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

It is becoming ever more difficult to accept the condescension, incompetence and corruption of the diplomates, lobbyists and political consultants, not to mention the media, in this country.
It has probably been this way for over a century but it was not nearly as obvious as it is today.
Of course these political operatives are upset with the president. They are all being exposed for who they are: liars and self-absorbed, so called, public servants who are living off our tax dollars, never solving any problems. They would be out of a job if they fixed anything.
Their ox is being gored and their influence on policy and self-serving agendas is almost gone.
The pattern is clear. Each time their work and advice is bypassed, ignored or the exact opposite is done, by the current administration, the list of adjectives come flying from politicians, broadcast by the liberal media.
They accuse: deranged, ignorant or mentally ill, in their effort to savage any credibility of the president’s approach to managing the country.
With social media and numerous alternative ways to disseminate and receive information, the joke is on them and the vacuousness of their hollow wisdom is becoming ever more exposed.
This only infuriates them further with the liberal media arms race battle rapidly heating up.
This election season will be unlike anything we have seen. The huge menu of incredible policies, by candidates entering the presidential race who have never accomplished anything, except being elected to some state office, is beyond logic.
This is the result of the unchecked political correctness that has infected the country.
Open borders, diversify and gender issues, free health care, guaranteed living wage and tolerance of practically everything regardless of how dysfunctional, except when someone disagrees with them. All this is exactly contrary to our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity.
The current accepted social convention, by the PC movement, is to never talk about politics or religion.
They do not want us to talk among ourselves about our core values and making logical conclusions about how things should operate. They want us to only listen to and not question the fake news of the liberal media.
We can no longer allow the mantra of not talking about politics or religion continue. Tolerance is the last virtue of a deprived society that violates all our core values and the golden rule.
The last virtue they insist upon is for us to be tolerant of their immorality.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
Keith has a regular commentary on WJAG 780 radio at 7:40 on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Check his website www.keithkube.com for past editorials.
*The views and opinions of Keith Kube aren't necessarily the same as WJAG, Inc.*