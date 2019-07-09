Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 9

As we experience life there is a continuing anxiety about the future. The fact is we cannot experience the future, we only have the present, and worrying about it can’t change it.
We can only plan for the future and be prepared to deal with it when it arrives.
There is a physics principle call entropy.
It states the universe is constantly moving toward a more random and disorganized state.
It requires energy to slow this disorganization and that is where we come in. Our job in life is to put forth work and energy to organize this wonderful world in order to better deal with life when the future arrives.
Worrying about the future is a waste of emotions, as the only time we can deal with it is in the present.
The physical principles of natural selection, laws of physics, economics and that matter cannot be created or destroyed, cannot be violated.
In planning for our future all we can do is learn these principles and realize they will always be in force.
Hoping they will not or trying to violate them, is a definition of insanity.
Planning our future is simply a matter of living by the old Boy Scout adage: Be prepared!
We need to learn the art of self-sufficiency and teach it to those we care about.
The stress we experience in life is simply the fear of not being able to deal with the future and what the laws of nature and economics will do to us.
Our purpose in life is to make the world a better place by setting the example of how to be prepared and be more self-sufficient.
We must realize it is not what we get in life that counts but what we give in making that life.
Living by our core values of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity requires we understand the physical principles of the world in order to apply them when we have the opportunity.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
