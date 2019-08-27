There is a saying: “All saints have a past and all sinners have a future”. Originally this quoted was to encourage forgiveness for those with indiscretions.
But today it hits closer to home. We all have parts of our past of which we may not be proud.
These parts are now becoming a matter of public record.
What people really fear is: they do not want the world will know who they really are and the concern this information could be used to harm them. With the marvels of technology, we should not be surprised there is a huge downside from this information age.
With social media, google searches and buying on line, our entire life is an open book and part of the public record.
The only real secrets are those most private thoughts we never share. But, even that may not be secure.
Mind reading is the next step in the marvels of technology. Our brain waves can operate computers now, revealing what we are thinking as well as computers analyzing mannerisms forecasting intentions with facial recognition software to identify individuals.
We could shutter in fear about these eventualities, live under a rock and never do anything, or we can embrace life and live it to the fullest.
The choice is yours and a matter of understanding the old saying: “All saints have a past and all sinners have a future.”
Regardless of the advances in technology, it should not alter the way we live. We must be sensible about protecting our assets with financial institutions doing their best to help us.
We must also not be embarrassed about the example we portray. Our purpose in life is to make the world a better place by following and teaching the golden rule. Our existence is to use our ability to influence others to follow that example.
Our actions always speak louder than our words. So if our past actions were revealed, and one lived by the golden rule, data mining our past should not be a problem.
Technology and data mining has always been used by the government and the media to investigate crimes of collusion, corruption, election rigging, fan discrimination and implement agendas.
But today there is much more data and it is available almost instantly. If technology were used to expose those looking to do harm, all this would stop.
The irony is the demise of society we attribute to technology can be the very thing that makes it better. Force the perpetrators, doing evil, to air their dirty laundry as well.
How do we defend our self from these attacks on our privacy? There is nothing we can actually do about it. It is in our past. The solution is in how we live our future.
Simply, never do anything that would be embarrassing if the world found out. Integrity starts with “I” (pun intended). To improve the world, we must each do our part by trying to have true integrity.
Integrity is living our life in a way, where everything we do was printed on the front page of the paper. If we would not be embarrassed we have true integrity.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
