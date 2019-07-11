Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday July 11

The citizenship question must be on the 2020 census. It is incredible there is any objections to putting this question on the form in the first place. It is an insult to any patriot if someone thinks it should not be there.
Membership has its privileges and for the liberal elite to believe non-citizens should be counted in our census is a backdoor way of stealing tax dollars from every American citizen and is treasonous.
The census count is very important and used to establish legislative districts and determines national representation for each state for the Electro College. It also influences funding for social, infrastructural and welfare programs. Simply, the more people in any area the more money and resources the district receives. Using non-citizens to tip the scales is like an invasion from a foreign country, raping our citizens and stealing our treasure.
The illegal immigrant is a cheap weapon for the liberal elites to advance a dishonest self-serving agenda at the expense of our citizens who are veterans, seniors, children and those with special needs. It corrupts our election system, upset funding for our own citizens who are suffering with a limited amount of tax dollars available. To not require citizenship for health care, access to our social and education programs while being free for those who have not followed our laws is the beginning of anarchy and the formula to overthrow our government.
It would be interesting to see how the liberal elite would address illegal immigration if non-citizens were not able to vote. They actually don’t care about the illegal immigrant, only their vote once they are in the country. There is nothing fair, truthful or sustainable in eliminating the citizenship question. It is the ultimate hypocrisy to allow non-citizens to be used as pawns against us in the fight to keep our constitutional republic functioning. We are a government of the people by the people for the people who are citizens of our great country, if we can keep it.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
