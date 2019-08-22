We live in the greatest country in the world because it has the fairest from of government. It is not perfect, but it is far better than any alternative.
Our constitution outlines our rights as citizens: They are simply: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The Bill of Rights elaborates these rights in 27 amendments that limits the government but not the rights of the citizens.
Government’s obligation is to provide: security, infrastructure and make laws that are fair, truthful, sustainable with integrity.
This arrangement was adopted in 1789 and survived wars, depressions and bad politicians. This is a great country with governmental system built by geniuses that any idiot can run.
With the liberal socialistic agenda and political correctness, our government is being stressed to the point of breaking.
Contrary to what the liberal elite wants us to believe, we are NOT a democracy. Our founders knew that in a democracy, citizens would eventually vote the country into bankruptcy.
Democracy is code for “mob rule” and “the squad” in congress know it. This is why we have the Electro College.
It is to protect the rights of the individual. A bunch of people can’t vote to take your car. We are on a slippery slope, in spite of our constitutional republic if we don’t push back.
The liberal elite wants to penalize success, kill babies, open the border, give free health care and social benefits to non-citizens at the expense of veterans and US citizens.
They are creating class warfare by declaring there is discrimination everywhere and promising free things, paid for by those with money. They insist that health care is a right.
They scream you have the right to be heard, regardless of how ridiculous. They say everyone has a right to come into our country and use our welfare systems. They encourage attacking those who disagree because they declared them is greedy and uncompassionate.
All these positions lack our core value ingredients of fairness, truth, sustainability and integrity. It is not fair to take money and give it to those who did not work for it.
It is a lie to say voter identification is discriminatory. It is not sustainable to promise free education and health care.
It is hypocritical to say that illegal immigration is not a crime when what they really want is more people to vote for them.
We have the right to protect our life and that of others. We have the right to liberty that comes with the responsibility to respect others and their property.
We have the right to pursue happiness that does not violate the golden rule of doing onto others.
It does not say anywhere we have the right to free health care anymore than we have the right to a free new car every year.
If we want that, we must pay for it because we have the right to purse happiness in our capitalistic system. Constantly being given things does not make one happy.
Happiness comes by working, achieving and appreciating which we have earned and sharing it because it is part of the golden rule.
We cannot be forced to share because the mob rule of democracy declares you must share with those who do not appreciate how great this country really is with a system that allows us to purse happiness.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
