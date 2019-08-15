The recent mass shooting tragedies delivered the same expected responses from anti-gun activist and liberal politicians.
They always follows the same game plan used by socialistic extremists: Never let a good disaster go to waste.
The trial balloon being floated now is the “The Red Flag Law”. It encourages citizens to report suspicious activity of individuals who look like they are capable of harming someone.
This sounds like the WWII stories where German citizens reported friends and relatives to authorities who were Jewish or critical of the Nazi party.
As incredible as that was, the situation today, with a red flag law, is not much different.
The potential abuse of civil rights and revenge against individuals who may have differing political views, is overwhelming and very convenient.
With this law, the mere suspicion of someone, who is not liked, could be arrested. No due process or evidence would be needed to disrupt someone’s life if such a law were passed.
The liberal elites are continually trying to encroach on our gun rights with this vigilante, politically correct, social justice approaches of guilty until proven innocent, after these tragedies.
The hypocrisy is insulting when they scream: “we must save the children" while they say nothing about the murder of over 3000 babies each day by abortion.
Guns are not the problem any more than pencils cause children to fail tests. The only way to safeguard society is for each of us to be able to neutralize a situation before it becomes a mass murder crime scene.
The ability to have snowflakes snitch on those who they suspect or don’t like, is very dangerous.
The damage to those, exercising their constitutional rights to have a gun, is far than more dangerous to our free society than the potential of stopping one deranged person from taking extreme measures, exercising their right of free speech.
The golden and silver rule is the only solution: Do unto others as you would want and not do unto other as you would not want, is the answer. More government intrusion with flag red laws only address the symptom and will not stop these tragedies.
If the good neighbor policy were observed and everyone cleaned their own door step, the whole world would be clean. We live in a country where we do not want big brother constantly watching us.
This is Keith Kube wishing you the best in making the world a better place.
