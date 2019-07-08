WEST POINT - Nebraska has seen its fair share of heat and humidity this past week.
UNL Extension Educator for Cuming County, Larry Howard says livestock producers need to pay extra attention to their cattle.
With the increased humidity, Howard says to always pay attention to the heat index and not just the actual temperature.
"The cattle heat index will help determine risk level. As we plan for cattle handling these summer months you can be aware of the risk based on the weather forecast and how that affects the heat stress. Handling cattle and livestock early in the morning before temperatures get too high is always recommended."
Howard says you need to handle livestock before 8 A.M. if possible and never after 10 A.M., especially during the summer months.
He encourages you to also make sure cattle have plenty of shade and water.
For more information the Nebraska Extension has a heat stress and information management guide available at Extension.UNL.EDU.