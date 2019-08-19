NORFOLK - As you monitor your crops and gardens during the summer months, keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as the Japanese beetle.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says adult beetles feed on over 300 common plants in your landscapes, and they feed during the day, preferring hot weather and plants in full sun.
Wilson says he expects severe crop damage in the area from the insect.
He says insecticides provide about two weeks of control following a thorough application if it isn’t washed off by rain.
Wilson says don’t use the Japanese beetle traps found at some hardware stores, as they tend to attract more insects to your landscape than they trap, resulting in heavier damage on your plants.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.