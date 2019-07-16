BATTLE CREEK - A one vehicle rollover accident occurred Monday afternoon Northwest of Battle Creek.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the sheriff’s office along with Battle Creek Fire and Rescue responded to the accident.
A 2004 Dodge Intrepid was traveling eastbound on 845th Road approximately one half miles east of 545th Avenue and the vehicle hit loose gravel causing it to enter the ditch and come to rest on its top in standing water.
The juvenile driver was not injured since he was wearing his seatbelt.
He was able to exit the vehicle on his own through the trunk.
The accident investigation is being conducted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.