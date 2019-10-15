WASHINGTON D.C. - The Trump administration ended last week announcing a phase one agreement with China.
But, earlier in the week, the administration signed a trade agreement with Japan.
The Japan agreement, for the most part, will restore trade benefits for U.S. agriculture to levels negotiated in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which President Donald Trump left upon taking office.
However, for the U.S. dairy industry, U.S. Dairy Export Federation CEO and former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says there’s more room yet for dairy trade with Japan.
"About 80% of what we would've had in TPP for dairy is in this agreement, so there's still room for additional opportunities when the second round of negations between Japan and the U.S. occurs. In the meantime what it (the agreement) does is it allows us to eliminate the tariff differential that we've currently been experiencing on the powder side, and the ingredient side where we saw a little bit of loss in market share because New Zealand - EU had an advantage."
The agreement with Japan eliminates the trade advantage for other nations and levels the playing field for U.S. dairy producers.
Additionally, Vilsack says the Japan market provides opportunity to grow U.S. cheese exports.