WASHINGTON, D.C. - While the U.S. – China trade dispute is getting ironed out, the agreement made with Japan has been welcoming news.
U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers is one of several lawmakers happy to see something move in trade negotiations.
While farm country would like to see more sent to Japan, McMorris Rodgers says this is an important first step.
When it comes to the trade war with China, she says she has always opposed the across the board tariffs.
"I applaud the administration for taking on the bad practices that China has been engaged in, especially with our intellectual property rights. They take a lot of our products, duplicate them, and then sell them back to us. We needed to take action as painful as it was and still is."
McMorris-Rodgers said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer understands the urgency of getting the lost list of issues with China resolved.