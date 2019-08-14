NORFOLK - It’s American Wind Week this week which celebrates wind energy's growing impacts on rural America.
David Bracht is the former state energy office director and tells News Talk WJAG in 2018, Nebraska was the fastest growing state in increased wind energy capacity by percentage.
Bracht says Nebraska is also the third state in the nation in wind energy potential.
"We've seen a dramatic growth in our wind projects certainly over the four years that I was the director of energy when Governor Ricketts came in to office. We had less than 1,000 megawatts and today we're just short of 2,000 megawatts so more than double in that four year period compared to what we had in the beginning."
Bracht says there are also numerous benefits of wind farms.
He adds in 2018, wind energy companies paid more than $8.5 million in state and local taxes and up to $10 million in land lease payments to farmers.