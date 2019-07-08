FBI Agent Mike Maseth
WILBER, Neb. (AP) - Investigators say the couple charged with killing and dismembering a 24-year-old Lincoln woman planned to be busy for a couple days after her death.

Pathologist Dr. Michelle Elieff said Monday that her exam also showed bruising and other injuries that suggest Sydney Loofe struggled before her death.

FBI Agent Mike Maseth testified Monday that Aubrey Trail's girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, told another person on Tinder that she would be busy for a couple days on the day Sydney Loofe was killed.

This is the fourth week of Trail's trial. He wasn't in the courtroom Monday and hasn't been since he slashed at his neck June 24.

He and Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Her body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

