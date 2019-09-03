NORFOLK - The Columbus and Norfolk Area Human Resources Associations are teaming up to bring an award winning author and international speaker to Norfolk.
President Jennifer Adams says Andy Masters will be hand on offering some great information.
Adams says there will be two presentations by Masters and a lunch included with the event.
"The first on is going to be on that your employees and candidates are on drugs. He's going to be talking about how people basically get around the drug testing, and what implications that has for safety in the workplace, productivity in the workplace, and how you can combat some of that."
Adams says the second topic of discussion will be strategic leadership in the new economy.
She says this event is for anyone who deals with employee functions in their position.
It’s set for Thursday 10:30 to 1:30 at the Stables. Registrations will be accepted at the door.