MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit and run accident that occurred Thursday August 22nd.
According to a press release, the accident occurred at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.
The driver of a motorcycle that had crashed on the highway was run over by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
The department is attempting to identify the driver and the vehicle involved in this crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (402) 454-2110.