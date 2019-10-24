NORFOLK - The Norfolk Arts Center is set to host a special one-time screening of the crowd funded film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.”
The film based on the novel by Kent Nerburn is about a Lakota elder who summons a white writer to visit him and help him write a book about his people.
Director Steve Simpson tells News Talk WJAG it was joy working on this film and the reception has been amazing especially from the people in the Midwest.
"People in that region are kind of forgotten about in Hollywood. There's nothing really set in the middle part of the U.S. and when there is I think people really gravitate towards it."
Simpson says the film was primarily shot on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, with majority of scenes in Rushville.
The screening is set for Saturday night at 6 at the Norfolk Arts Center.