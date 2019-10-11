OMAHA - The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska has called on Washington D.C. to restore fairness to markets and label beef honesty.
Director Al Davis tells News Talk WJAG, ICON and the Organization for Competitive Markets recently hosted a “Stop the Stealin” rally in Omaha and around 400 people from across the nation attended.
Davis said four processing companies now control 80 percent of the beef in the U.S., and two of them are foreign owned.
He said family farms are really being affect from this.
"The price on the ranch is low for feeder cattle, the independent feedlots are squeezed, and people that seem to be surviving are those that have large feedlots and relationships with packers and other big operations."
Davis says ranchers have lost around 30 percent of their share of the retail beef dollar over the last several years.
He says they’re calling on Washington and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to stop imported foreign meet from being labeled a “Product of the USA” and country of origin labeling to be included in USMCA.