LINCOLN - Health care expenses can add up very quickly, especially if you or someone you help provide for has a disability.
To help raise money for those expenses you’re encouraged to set up an Enable Savings Plan account.
Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG, this account program works very similar to the NEST 529 College Savings Plan.
"It is targeted for individuals with disability related expenses and it creates an income tax deduction opportunity that any Nebraskan who contributes to an Enable Savings account to help their friends or family members pay for their disability related expenses are eligible for an income tax deduction when they file their taxes next year."
Murante says from now through December 31st, a $50 bonus contribution will be awarded to the first 40 eligible individuals who open and contribute a minimum of $50 to a new Enable Savings Plan account.
He says this savings plan is a big hit not only in Nebraska, but nationwide as 37 percent of the plan’s total assets belong to account owners outside of Nebraska.
For more information or to open an account visit EnableSavings.Com.