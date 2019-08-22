STANTON - An Illinois man is in jail following a 13 hour manhunt in the Stanton area.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 34-year-old Aaron Kirby was taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon on a county road northwest of Stanton.
Kirby was wanted on felony warrants out of St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois on probation violation and drug charges.
The Sheriff’s office was notified about 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday that Kirby was in the Stanton area and had just left a residence on foot.
The search for him continued throughout the day until he was spotted on a county road by an area resident who reported the suspicious person.
Kirby is now being held in the county jail pending an extradition hearing back to Illinois.