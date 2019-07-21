The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Eric Fowler; NEBRASKAland Magazine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Permits for big game hunting will go on sale at any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office or online beginning at 1 p.m. Central on Aug. 5.

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining 2019 deer and antelope permits. Residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits. These permits will be available through the end of big game seasons.

Go online at OutdoorNebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits to see a list of available permits.

