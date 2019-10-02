STANTON - Human remains found earlier this year in Stanton County have been identified.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office into two sets of human remains found on two separate occasions along the Elkhorn River have been analyzed by the University of North Texas.
Unger says it was determined the remains are considered historic and are much older than any current missing person cases in Stanton County or nearby jurisdictions.
The remains were found in March and April of this year following the historic flooding of the Elkhorn River.
Stanton County still has two open missing person investigations with one from 1961 and the Jill Cutshall investigation from 1987.