How to properly use a roundabout

NORFOLK - Roundabouts have been around for over 50 years as the first modern roundabout was introduced and implemented in Britain in 1966.
The City of Norfolk has its fair share of roundabouts with more on the horizon.
If you don’t really know how they work, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says the rules of them are very similar to any other intersection.
Miller says you always yield to those already in a roundabout and then when you’re in it, you need to use your turn signal when you’re ready to exit.
He says to never stop inside of one, especially at 7th Street and Pasewalk Avenue.
"Sometimes traffic is backed up because of a train coming by. You want to anticipate that and don't stop in the roundabout, because even if there's a train many of the other lanes can continue to function and utilize the roundabout going north and south without blocking all of the intersections if you stop within the roundabout."
Miller says roundabouts are very beneficial as there’s less congestion, and even when there are accidents they’re angle accidents so there’s likely less damage and injury.
He says problems occur when people are in a hurry as they’re aggressive and don’t yield.