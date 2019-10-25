NORFOLK - A homeless man with two arrest warrants was apprehended by Norfolk Police Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a residence in the 2600 block of West Madison Avenue regarding a man breaking windows on a house.
The reporting parting knew the man and identified him as 27-year-old Xavier Bordeaux.
Officers located Bordeaux and immediately arrested him for two active Madison County arrest warrants.
The reporting party stated that when Bordeaux arrived at the house he attempted entry but was denied by the homeowner. He then began to throw rocks through the windows of the residence.
A total of eight windows were broken and eleven rocks were recovered from inside the home. The value of the loss is estimated at over $5000.
Bordeaux was arrested for criminal mischief and also cited for disturbing the peace and attempted first degree criminal trespass.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.