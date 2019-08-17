FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) - A living history event at Fort Atkinson State Park in eastern Nebraska will feature military vehicles and a presentation on the Holocaust.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 1. A speaker from the Institute for Holocaust Education will make presentations from 1 to 2 p.m. on both days.
Visitors can view an encampment showcasing military history from the Revolutionary War to the present day, with special representations of World War II and the Vietnam War. Military vehicles and equipment dating back to World War II also will be on display.
The park sits on the east side of Fort Calhoun, which is situated 15 miles north of Omaha. A park entry permit is required for all vehicles and can be purchased at the park.