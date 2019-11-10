MEADOW GROVE - A family hiking along the river south and west of the Yellowbanks area Saturday afternoon located what are believed to be historical human remains.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, several pieces of bone and a partial human skull were found in and along the water.
Investigating deputies made a preliminary determination of age and origin.
Further investigation will be made with the aid of forensic and anthropologic experts to attempt scientific determination of age and origin.
No foul play is suspected and at this point there is no known connection to any active criminal investigation.