GENOA - Highway 39 south of Genoa between Highway 30 and Genoa has reopened 13 days ahead of schedule.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the roadway and bridge was damaged during the March 2019 flooding.
Motorists will be directed to a single lane, traffic signal controlled “shoofly,” or temporary road, around the overflow bridge still being replaced.
Traffic will be maintained on the shoofly, with 12-foot-wide and 100-foot-long restrictions until the overflow bridge is completed, currently scheduled for mid-November.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through the construction zone and to wear seatbelts.
The NDOT partnered with contractors and subcontractors to reopen the roadway and restore mobility.
Simon Construction Company of North Platte, Nebraska, received the $2,961,400 emergency contract to construct the temporary shoofly and replace the overflow bridge.