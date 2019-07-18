NORFOLK - A two vehicle accident occurred on Highway 81 near Prime Stop North of Norfolk Thursday morning.
The road is open on both sides, but it’s minimized to one lane.
According to the Norfolk Daily News, A Tielke’s sandwich truck and a Nebraska-Iowa Supply Company fuel truck collided just before 8 a.m. They were visible but views of the vehicles were obscured from extremely foggy conditions.
Dozens of first responders were on the scene. Among other things, they are dealing with clean-up of a hazardous material, a firefighter said.
