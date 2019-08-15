PILGER - Farmers interested in farming hemp in Nebraska are encouraged to attend and learn more about it at the upcoming Hemp Farmers Forum in Pilger Friday.
Forum Representative Collin Fuery says there are multiple buyers and uses for hemp including oil, seed, or fiber production
Fuery says hemp farming in Nebraska will really kick-off next year.
"This year the state did limited licensing. They licensed 10 growers, but next year you're going to be able to apply with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and as long as you're 18 years of age, have no drug related felony convictions, undergo a state patrol approved background check, and pay a $100 licensing charge, you'll be able to begin growing hemp in Nebraska."
Fuery says there will be multiple speakers at the forum including Dr. Andrea Holmes who is a professor of Organic Chemistry at Doane University, hemp farmers from around the country, and hemp processors.
He says the forum will take place Friday from 11 to 3:30 at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
To learn more and to register visit HempFarmersForum.Com.