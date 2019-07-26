PIERCE - Get your vehicle ready for the second annual Helping Veterans Heal Poker Run this weekend.
Event Organizer Donna Wolff says this year they’ll be focusing on veteran suicide.
"We lose close to 22 veterans a day to suicide and that number really needs to go down. Since we know that depression and mental health can be addressed, you can live a really good life having a mental health condition."
Wolff says 100 percent of the funds raised will stay here in Northeast Nebraska and be used for outreach materials to do trainings and events for the community.
She says the event will start at Charlie’s Bar in Pierce, then they’ll make their way to the VFW in Norfolk, Rumors in Wisner, the Eagles Club in West Point, Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, the White Dog in Wayne, and finish up back at Charlie’s.
Wolff says registration begins at 10 on Saturday, the run starts at 10:30 and then prizes from a silent auction and split-the-pot drawing will start at 6.
For more information call Donna at (402) 841-3834.