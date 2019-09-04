American Red Cross

NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is encouraging you to help kids kick cancer by donating blood.

Communications Manager Samantha Pollard says during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, it’s important to remember all the kids, teens, and young adults battling cancer.

"According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year, and a lot of them do need blood and platelets and blood product transfusions to be able to go through their cancer treatments and to get healthy and feel good" Pollard said. 

She says donations are needed of all blood types especially after the summer shortage.

To find a blood drive near you visit RedCrossBlood.org.

