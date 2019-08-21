OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Flood and storm warnings have been issued for much of Nebraska as storms rumble across the state.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that flooding is expected in several southeast Nebraska communities, including Beatrice and Pawnee City.
High winds have accompanied the storms. A gust of 69 mph was reported near Thedford in north-central Nebraska and a gust of 62 mph was recorded near Friend in southeast Nebraska.
The service says nearly 3 inches of rain was reported just west of Doniphan.
It's unclear whether anyone's been injured or any structures damaged.