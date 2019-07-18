NORFOLK - During these hot summer months, many Nebraskans have been using garden hoses or sprinkler systems to keep lawns and gardens green.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says it’s better to water your lawn deeply and infrequently for the best water use efficiency and for plant health.
Wilson says brown lawns are a common sight, and when bluegrass lawns turn brown that means the grass is dormant, not dead.
"To conserve water on turf grass, it is fine to allow bluegrass lawns to go dormant. To keep them alive so they recover when cooler temperatures return, you should apply about a half inch of water every week or two, as needed, if you don’t get it from precipitation."
Wilson says always error on the dry side when it comes to irrigating your lawn, not only will the turf perform better, but you’ll also reduce your overall water use and save on your water bill.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.