HONOLULU (AP) - A Marine stationed in Hawaii is scheduled to be arraigned for allegations he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg's arraignment Wednesday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii is the first step in his general court-martial. He waived a preliminary hearing in August and a military officer recommended that there should be court-martial for charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

Nedhal Al-kazahy says they're not allowed to discuss his case when she calls her brother, who is confined in Hawaii.

