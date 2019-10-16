DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he welcomes the partial trade deal with China, but wishes it was more comprehensive.
During a conference call with Ag reporters Tuesday Grassley said he hopes it turns into a “full deal” down the road, but it won’t be an easy process.
Grassley said he also hopes China sticks to its promise to purchase more agriculture products.
"We've seen similar commitments in the past that haven't been followed through on. Farmers around the country know too well that the trade war has caused real financial pain, yet they also know the benefits of fair trade with China means significant gains for Ag producers in the long run."
Grassley said this deal needs enforcement mechanisms so that if the Chinese say they’re going to do something, it actually happens.
He said later this week he’ll be briefed by U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer on the details of the partial deal.