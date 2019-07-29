LINCOLN - On Friday Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a Korean War Veterans Day proclamation.
The signing was for Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.
Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert made remarks before the signing.
Ricketts said in Nebraska, they’re trying to be the most military and veteran friendly state in the country.
"We've rolled out our new Central Nebraska Veterans Home and in this most recent budget we put money aside to expand the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. We've focused on making sure it's easy for military families to come to Nebraska with occupational licensing reform and we continue to look for ways to express our appreciation in concrete ways to our veterans and military families."
Ricketts quoted President John F. Kennedy and said a nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.
Hilgert said it was important to have this proclamation and honor the 13,000 Nebraska Korean War Veterans.