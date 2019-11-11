LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and legislators are getting ready for the upcoming short 60-day legislative session.
Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, they have an increased revenue forecast of $160 million this year and $100 million next year.
He says he’s been talking to members of the Revenue Committee about property tax relief.
Signatures are currently being sought for the property tax ballot initiative, but Ricketts encourages people to be cautious about it.
"If the ballot initiative were to pass it would cost about $1.5 billion out of a $4.5 billion budget which means it would cause some really dramatic disruptions to schools and other services. I'm not going to support tax increases to pay for it and I'm not sure it would accomplish what people are looking for."
Ricketts says the real way you get tax relief is by controlling spending and increase tax relief with your increased revenue growth.
Also during the session Ricketts says legislators will need to renew the Business Incentive Program to attract more businesses to come to Nebraska as well as address veteran’s tax relief.
The session begins January 8th.