NORFOLK - Although the Orphan Grain Train’s biennial convention isn’t until early September, the discounted registration rate deadline is coming up soon.
Director of Public Relations, Suzie Leffers says you need to register by Thursday to get the discounted price of $60.
Leffers says going is well worth it as the event will feature a lot of good information and entertainment.
"We will have speaker Josias Marin from Haiti, he's our recipient there. He'll talk about how the goods that he gets and also the food from Orphan Grain Train helps impact Haiti. There will also be a Concordia University show choir performance."
Leffers says the two day event will also include keynote speaker Reverend Michael Zeigler who is the Lutheran Hour Speaker and other recipients from Kenya and Latvia sharing how the Orphan Grain Train impacts their part of the world.
She says the convention will take place Friday and Saturday September 13th and 14th at the Devent Center in Norfolk.
For more information and to register go to OGT.Org.