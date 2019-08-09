NORFOLK - Part of Braasch Avenue will be blocked off and popping with entertainment for Rock the Block Saturday evening.
Pete Rizzo, Executive Director of the Zone Afterschool Program says Rock the Block is their biggest fundraiser of the year with all proceeds going to support the mission of the Zone.
Rizzo says there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
"We'll have inflatable bounce houses, we'll also have food trucks with local businesses like Leon's and Uncle Jarrols BBQ. The Begats will also be performing underneath a tent. There will be carnival games inside that the kids can play as well as face painting. Overall it will be a good time and a good family friendly event."
Rizzo also encourages you to take part in the raffle as there will be many great prizes to win like Husker football tickets, a yoga membership, brand new bicycles, and more.
Admission costs $5 per person or $20 per family and it will take place Saturday evening at 228 Braasch Avenue from 5 to 8.
For more information about the Zone visit TheZoneAfterSchool.Com.