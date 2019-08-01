PIERCE - There will be lots of fun things to do and entertainment to see this week and weekend at the Pierce County Fair in Pierce.
One of the Directors Kathy Lauer says it started Wednesday and will run through Sunday.
Lauer says on Saturday they’ll have Josh Phillips perform at 7 and Parmalee at 8:30.
She says they’ll have some fun in the mud on Sunday starting with the ATV Rodeo.
"We'll have different classes and different challenges. Then we'll get ready to finish out our weekend with the demolition derby. The classes are MODS, stocks, 90's and newer, and compact. That will start at 6 on Sunday night."
Lauer says the carnival is back as well so kids will be able to enjoy all of the fun rides.
She says there is grandstand admission only and it cost $15 every day except for Saturday when its $5 more. Kids 10 and under are free.
For more information visit PierceCountyFair.Org.