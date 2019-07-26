NORFOLK - The 6th annual Fit ‘N Fun Family Festival sponsored by the Norfolk Daily News is this weekend.
The kids will get the opportunity to take part in the Norfolk Lions Club Big Wheel Race as well as the MedExpress Teddy Bear Clinic.
Matt Petersen says they’ll have a wide range of activities for the entire family.
Petersen says there will also be a juggler Peter Brunette on hand.
Other activities include human foosball, face painting, a paper airplane contest, and many more.
It’s set for Saturday 9 to1 at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.