NORFOLK - The last Stars, Strolls, and S’mores Moon Walk of the summer will be taking place Wednesday night.
Information and Education Specialist with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, Julie Wragge says the event will take place at the Oak Valley Wildlife Management Area southwest of Battle Creek.
Wragge says there’ll be a presentation about the secret of soils.
"We're going to have some soil scientists there and they're going to talk to us about the types of soil you can see in Nebraska. We're also going to dig a pit and look at the soils out there at the Oak Valley Management Area."
Wragge says the other presentation will be about night fishing.
She says each Moon Walk starts with a short introduction of the evening’s program, followed by a hike to a designated area where the presentations are.
Wragge says the night will wrap up with a fire and S’mores.
The free event is set to take place Wednesday night at 7:30.