NORFOLK - There will be lots of entertainment and food available at Fork Fest Friday evening hosted by the Norfolk Arts Center.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says there will be live music from five Nebraska bands as well as a vendor sidewalk sale.
Putters says the food truck rumble is coming back and should be a big hit again this year.
"We have eight food trucks scheduled for this year so we're at full capacity. You can buy your food truck rumble passports either online at NorfolkArtsCenter.Org or the day of the event. It's really important that if you buy them online it's a will call pickup for those tickets so they'll be available at the blue shelter near the restrooms at the park so you can then sample from all of the trucks."
Putters says other events featured this year are an antique bicycle show, the Norfolk Now college zone, and beer garden.
Fork Fest will take place Friday evening from 4:30 to 11 at Johnson Park.
Admission to it is free and open to all ages.