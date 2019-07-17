OMAHA - If you can, you’ll most likely want to be inside Wednesday through the rest of the week as it’s going to be extremely hot.
Climatologist Jeff Andresen says it’s going to be hot and humid, similar to the first week of July.
Andresen says the late spring and warmup also means crops with poor root development are at risk for heat stress.
Most of Northeast and Eastern Nebraska is in an excessive heat watch from 1 P.M. Wednesday through Friday evening.
The National Weather Service says the heat index could reach up to 109 degrees.